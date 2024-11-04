Wriddhiman Saha to retire at the end of Ranji season

New Delhi: Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from cricket, saying that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will be his last.

The 40-year-old Bengal stumper featured in 40 Tests and nine One-Day Internationals since making his international debut in 2010.

"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire," Saha said in a social media post.

"Let's make this season one to remember," he added in a post that went up late on Sunday night.

Saha was a part of India's red-ball set-up for a long time before he was informed by then head coach Rahul Dravid that the selectors and the team management were looking beyond him.

He was released from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) central contracts list last year.

One of his most memorable knocks for India came during New Zealand's 2016 tour where he scored unbeaten fifties on a seaming track against a quality bowling attack comprising the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner and Mitchell Santner at the Eden Gardens.

He was adjudged player of the match for his exploits in that Test. A middle-order floater in the national line-up, his overall Test career yielded 1,353 runs, including three hundreds.

A stalwart of domestic cricket, he made his First Class debut for Bengal way back in 2007, amassing 7,013 runs in 138 games.

He briefly served as Tripura's player-cum-mentor after a rift with some Cricket Association of Bengal officials in 2022.

However, following a meeting with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Saha returned to Bengal this season.

He also played 170 Indian Premier League matches, representing various teams, including Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

He smashed a hundred in the 2014 final for Kings XI Punjab against KKR.