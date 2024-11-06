Ranji Trophy: Kerala make decent start after Jalaj bags fifer to dismiss UP for 162

After a couple of Ranji Trophy matches were ruined by bad weather, Kerala were unwilling to leave anything to the elements on day one of their Group C fixture against Uttar Pradesh at Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala's best guest player, Jalaj Saxena, delivered a fifer to dismiss the visitors for 162. In response, Kerala made 82/2 at stumps with Baba Aparajith (21) and Aditya Sarvate (four) unbeaten. Openers Vathsal (23) and Rohan S Kunnummal (28) forged a 48-run stand. Kerala trail by 80 runs.

Experienced off-spinner Saxena clean-bowled another veteran, Piyush Chawla, to complete his fifer (5/56). UP were 108/7 at lunch, but a late fightback from Shivam Sharma (30) kept Kerala waiting. Sarvate eventually got rid off him.

Earlier, IPL star Nitish Rana and skipper Aryan Juyal were among the victims of Saxena's off-break. Rana made 25 before being stumped by Azharuddeen. Pacer Basil Thampi bagged two wickets.

Sachin Baby-led Kerala began their campaign with a home win against Punjab before drawing two away matches against Karnataka and Bengal, both of which were hit by heavy rains.

Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 162 in 60.2 overs (Shivam Sharma 30, Nitish Rana 25, Jalaj Saxena 5/56, Basil Thampi 2/18) vs Kerala 82/2 in 23 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 28, Vathsal 23, Aparajith 21 not out) at stumps day 1