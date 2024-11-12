Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after Champions Trophy

Published: November 12, 2024 04:36 PM IST
Mohammad Nabi has served Afghanistan with distinction. File photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Sharjah: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has announced that he will retire from One-Day International (ODI) cricket after next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

After Afghanistan's 2-1 series win over Bangladesh here on Monday, the 39-year-old said he had been pondering about quitting the format since last year's ODI World Cup.

"In my mind, from the last World Cup, I was retired. But then, we qualified for the Champions Trophy, and I felt if I could play that, it would be great," he told the official broadcaster after being adjudged the Player-of-the-Series.

Nabi has featured in 167 ODIs since 2009, scoring 3,600 runs in 147 innings at an average of 27.48 and a strike rate of 86.99, including two centuries and 17 fifties, with a top score of 136.

With the ball in hand, he has bagged 172 wickets at an average of 32.47 and an economy of 4.27, including four four-wicket hauls and a fifer (5/17).

Afghanistan qualified for the Champions Trophy, thanks to their sixth-place finish at last year's World Cup.

It would also be Afghanistan's first-ever appearance in the eight-team competition scheduled to be held next February.

