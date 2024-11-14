Ranji Trophy: Haryana pacer Kamboj closing in on historic 10-wicket haul against Kerala

Haryana medium pacer Anshul Kamboj is closing in on a perfect 10-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy after he claimed all eight of Kerala's wickets on the first two days at Lahli.

At stumps on day two, Kerala were 285/8, with Kamboj's figures reading 8/48 from 27 overs, including seven maidens. For the visitors, Shoun Roger and Basil Thampi were unbeaten on 37 and four respectively.

According to Cricinfo, no player has bagged a 10-wicket haul in a Ranji innings, while only six players have claimed more than eight wickets in an innings. Kerala's Jalaj Saxena was the last to claim 9 wickets in an innings (9/68), which he achieved against Bengal at Thumba in February this year.

Resuming at 138/2, the visitors got two more half-centuries from skipper Sachin Baby (52) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (53). On day one, Rohan Kunnummal (55) and Akshay Chandran had scored fifties, but the latter fell (59) after adding eight more to his overnight score.

Brief scores: Kerala 285/8 in 110 overs (Akshay Chandran 59, Rohan Kunnummal 55, Mohammed Azharuddeen 53, Sachin Baby 52, Shoun Roger 37 not out, Anshul Kamboj 8/48) vs Haryana at stumps Day 2