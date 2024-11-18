CK Nayudu Trophy: After 11 failed attempts, Kerala beat Tamil Nadu in style
Kerala crushed Tamil Nadu by 199 runs at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad.
Kerala created history by defeating Tamil Nadu for the first time in the C K Nayudu Trophy. Kerala posted a thumping 199-run win at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Monday.
In all their 11 previous meetings, Tamil Nadu had won eight times, while three games ended in a draw. In their latest meeting, however, Kerala remained dominant throughout.
Varun Nayanar and pacer Pavan Raj were the star performers for Kerala. Right-hand batter Nayanar scored centuries in both innings (113 and 112), while Pavan bagged 13 wickets (6/49 and 7/50).
Kerala took a 109-run lead after posting 337 in the first innings. In their second essay, the hosts scored at a run rate in excess of 4, with Nayanar hitting at a strike rate of 73. Kerala declared their innings at 248/8, setting the visitors a target of 358. Tamil Nadu could not secure a draw as Pavan continued his fine form with the ball.
Brief scores: Kerala 337 & 248/8 dec in 60 overs (Varun Nayanar 112, Rohan Nair 58, P Vignesh 4/87) bt TN 228 & 158 in 46.5 overs (Pavan Raj 7/50, Akhin 2/38) by 158 runs