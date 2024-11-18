Kerala created history by defeating Tamil Nadu for the first time in the C K Nayudu Trophy. Kerala posted a thumping 199-run win at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Monday.

In all their 11 previous meetings, Tamil Nadu had won eight times, while three games ended in a draw. In their latest meeting, however, Kerala remained dominant throughout.

Varun Nayanar and pacer Pavan Raj were the star performers for Kerala. Right-hand batter Nayanar scored centuries in both innings (113 and 112), while Pavan bagged 13 wickets (6/49 and 7/50).

Kerala took a 109-run lead after posting 337 in the first innings. In their second essay, the hosts scored at a run rate in excess of 4, with Nayanar hitting at a strike rate of 73. Kerala declared their innings at 248/8, setting the visitors a target of 358. Tamil Nadu could not secure a draw as Pavan continued his fine form with the ball.

Brief scores: Kerala 337 & 248/8 dec in 60 overs (Varun Nayanar 112, Rohan Nair 58, P Vignesh 4/87) bt TN 228 & 158 in 46.5 overs (Pavan Raj 7/50, Akhin 2/38) by 158 runs