Former pacer Aqib Javed has been appointed the interim white-ball head coach of Pakistan men's cricket team. Javed, who serving as a senior national selector of Pakistan Cricket Board, has been given the additional responsibility until next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB said in a press release that it will initiate the process for hiring a permanent white-ball head coach. The position fell vacant following the resignation of South African Gary Kirsten. Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie declined a PCB offer to take over as the white-ball head coach to spend time with his family.

Javed worked with the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was the bowling coach of Sri Lanka, and worked in a similar capacity with Pakistan.

The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe, starting November 24. They will depart for South Africa for white-ball matches, starting December 10. Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series in February, head of the Champions Trophy.