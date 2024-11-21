Like father, like son! Sehwag's son Aaryavir smashes 200
Aaryavir Sehwag hit 34 boundaries in his unbeaten innings against Meghalaya in Cooch Behar Trophy.
Aaryavir, son of cricket great Virender Sehwag, smashed an unbeaten double century (200 off 229 balls) in Delhi U-19's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya in Shillong on Thursday.
The 17-year-old right-hand opener smashed 34 boundries and two sixes to guide Delhi to 468/2. Fellow opener Arnav S Bugga made 114, while Dhanya Nakra was unbeaten on 98, alongside Aaryavir at stumps on day two. Meghalaya had been dismissed for 260.
Retired cricketer Sehwag was one of the most destructive batters, who scored over 16,000 international runs. Sehwag batting with the legend Sachin Tendulkar was a treat for cricket fans.
The Cooch Behar Trophy is a multi-day domestic event in India for U-19 men.