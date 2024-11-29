New Zealand's Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch on Day 2 of their 1st Test against England at Christchurch on Friday. The stocky fielder grabbed a one-hander at backward point to remove Ollie Pope off Tim Southee's bowling.

Pope, on 77, had played a forceful cut rocking on his backfoot. The ball was destined for a boundary, but Phillips had other ideas as he dived at full stretch to effect the stunner.

The dismissal broke a 151-run partnership between Pope and Harry Brook. The latter went on to score an unbeaten century as England ended the day at 319/5, trailing by 29 runs.

All-rounder Phillips was bought by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the recent IPL Mega Auction in Jeddah. Phillips, who was last played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, went unsold in the first round of the auction.

