Mitchell Starc's fiery pace reduced India to 180 on day one of the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide. The Australian left-arm pacer finished with a career-best of 6/48.

In response, Australia ended the day at 86/1 with Marnus Labuschagne (20) unbeaten alongside opener Nathan McSweeney (38). Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to a big win in Perth, dismissed Usman Khawaja (13). The hosts trail by 94 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, returning captain Rohit Sharma won the toss, but it was struggle for Team India from the off as Starc dismissed Perth centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck. Rohit, who had sacrificed his opening role to accommodate K L Rahul, could not rescue India from a shaky 82/4 at the end of the first session in the day/night Test. Rohit fell for three, his seventh dismissal for single digits in the last 11 innings.

The extra bounce Starc generated with the pink ball proved too good for K L Rahul (37) and Virat Kohli (7). Shubman Gill stuck around but was trapped leg before by Scott Boland for 31. Nitish Kumar Reddy's fighting 42 off 54 balls ensured that India got past 150.

ADVERTISEMENT

India made three changes with Rohit, Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin returning to the playing XI, replacing Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.

For Australia, Boland replaced injured pace-bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood. India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Perth by 295 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: India 180 in 44.1 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 42, KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31, Mitchell Starc 6/48) vs Australia