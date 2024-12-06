Bihar's 13-year-old batting star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, played another brilliant knock as India stormed into the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Friday.

The swashbuckling left-hander made 67 off 36 balls, smashing five sixes and six boundaries at a strike rate of 186. India chased down Lanka's modest total of 173 with 129 balls to spare. Chetan Sharma bagged three wickets, while Kiran Chormale and Ayush Mhatre took two wickets each for India.

Indian openers Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre added 91, with the latter making 34 off 28. India scored 107 in the powerplay, which was the highest of the event.

Indian players celebrate a wicket. Photo: X/@BCCI

Suryavanshi got to his fifty with a big hit over long on from Viran Chamuditha's bowling. Praveen Maneesha, the pick of the Lankan bowlers, bowled him eventually.

Suryavanshi made first-class history earlier this year when he featured in the Ranji Trophy for his home state of Bihar. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals signed up the young star for Rs 1.1 crore at the recent IPL Mega Auction in Jeddah.

India will play Bangladesh in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. The defending champions beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the first semifinals. They overhauled the facile target of 117 for the loss of three wickets, with 27.5 overs (167 balls) to spare. Captain Azizul Hakim top-scored with an unbeaten 61.