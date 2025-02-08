Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif increased pressure on their cricket team by reminding them that beating arch-rivals India was just as high on the agenda as winning the ICC Champions Trophy. The high-voltage India-Pakistan clash will take place in Dubai on February 23.

“We have a very good side and they have done well in recent times but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival, India in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them,” Sharif said during the inauguration of the renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

A match between India and Pakistan in any sport is a tense affair, and the rivalry becomes more intense when the two nations meet on a cricket field. Though Pakistan are the primary hosts of the Champions Trophy, the BCCI’s refusal to send India to the neighbouring country, due to diplomatic issues, is the reason for the UAE hosting India's matches.

Pakistan last beat India in the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai in September 2022. In ODIs, India have won the last five matches against Pakistan. Pakistan's last win against India in the ODIs was in 2017 when they famously won by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy at The Oval. Pakistan won that event, which was the last time the Champions Trophy was held. Pakistan's last win in an ICC event against India came in 2021 when they posted a big win in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

“It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years,” Sharif said. “I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy,” he added.