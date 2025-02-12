India's selection of five spinners for the Champions Trophy has started a debate about whether the Men in Blue have the optimum squad for the mega event. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are the five spinners in India's 15-member squad.

The discussions are based on the conditions in Dubai, where India will play their matches. Though Pakistan is the primary host of the event, BCCI's refusal to send its team to the warring neighbour is why India play at the neutral venue. India will open against Bangladesh on February 20 and play Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2) in their remaining Group A matches in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dubai, pacers have traditionally found more success than spinners. “Sharjah would be an ideal venue for this squad. Dubai?? Not so sure. That surface hasn’t helped spinners as much…ever,” posted former international Aakash Chopra on X.

Dubai has hosted 58 ODIs since 2009, with pacers taking 466 wickets while spinners have only managed 334. Pacers have averaged 28.6 at an economy of 4.8, while spinners have an average of 30 and an economy of 4.2 in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former national selector told PTI that the Dubai surface has a bit more carry than Sharjah. “That's why Pakistan has picked more pacers in their squad, though they are supposed to play only a couple of matches here,” the former selector said. Abrar Ahmed is Pakistan's main spinner, while they have opted for a four-man pace attack comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and 24-year-old Mohammad Hasnain.

The inclusion of Chakravarthy in India’s squad means pacer Mohammed Siraj has not found a place in the travelling group. Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are named in the non-travelling reserves, while Harshit Rana has replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun or Kuldeep?

Chopra thinks returning spinner Kuldeep is India’s best spinner of the five in the squad. “I really hope that Kuldeep isn’t benched for Varun. Play both if you must…but Kuldeep has to be India’s premier spinner,” Chopra posted.

However, the inclusion of Chakravarthy is understood to be based on his recent form, which means he might get the nod. Moreover, Chakravarthy is a relatively unknown factor for India’s three opponents in Dubai -- Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand, as he has not played against them yet. Jadeja and Axar are nailed on, considering their all-round abilities, which means the spot of the third spinner should be a toss-up between Kuldeep and Chakravarthy.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy