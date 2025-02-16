Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the 18th edition of the franchise cricket league. The season will run till May 25.

A total of 74 matches will be played this season at 13 venues. There will be two matches a day on 12 occasions, with the first doubleheader scheduled for March 23 when Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon (3.30 pm) and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians at 7.30 pm.

Three of the ten franchises will play their home matches at two venues. Delhi Capitals will play at Visakhapatnam and New Delhi, while the Royals will play two home matches at Guwahati and the remainder of the games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play four home matches at Chandigarh and three at Dharamsala.

Hyderabad will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 20, 2025 and May 21, 2025 respectively, while Kolkatra will host Qualifier 2 on May 23, 2025.