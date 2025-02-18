Salman Nizar was dismissed in the fourth ball post tea on the second day of Kerala's Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat. The left-hander had fended off everything Gujarat bowlers threw at him for over five hours before missing the line on left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal.

Salman walked back for 52 from 202 deliveries, scoring four boundaries; ironically, the only six of the Kerala innings until then came off Salman's bat when he launched Jayswal over long-on to bring up his fifty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Kerala had played at an unusually slower run rate of under 2.4 on the day, Salman's knock was slower than usual. At a strike rate of 25.74, Salman's latest fifty was the slowest by a Kerala player this Ranji season.

Only twice before had a Kerala batter scored fifties at a strike rate under 40 this season. Akshay Chandran scored a 178-ball 52 at a strike rate of 33 against Haryana. The other occasion was Kerala's big win over Bengal, in which Salman scored 95 off 262 at a strike rate of 36.25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Salman had an impressive run rate of 65 when he scored a century (112 off 172) in the first innings to give Kerala a handy 1-run lead against J&K in the quarterfinals. Salman scored an unbeaten 44 off 162 in the second innings of the match that ended in a draw and send Kerala through to the semifinals.