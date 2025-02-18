Salman Nizar scores slowest fifty, but also hits only six of Kerala’s innings
Kerala left-hander Salman Nizar made 52 off 202 deliveries in the first innings against Gujarat.
Salman Nizar was dismissed in the fourth ball post tea on the second day of Kerala's Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat. The left-hander had fended off everything Gujarat bowlers threw at him for over five hours before missing the line on left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal.
Salman walked back for 52 from 202 deliveries, scoring four boundaries; ironically, the only six of the Kerala innings until then came off Salman's bat when he launched Jayswal over long-on to bring up his fifty.
Though Kerala had played at an unusually slower run rate of under 2.4 on the day, Salman's knock was slower than usual. At a strike rate of 25.74, Salman's latest fifty was the slowest by a Kerala player this Ranji season.
Only twice before had a Kerala batter scored fifties at a strike rate under 40 this season. Akshay Chandran scored a 178-ball 52 at a strike rate of 33 against Haryana. The other occasion was Kerala's big win over Bengal, in which Salman scored 95 off 262 at a strike rate of 36.25.
Interestingly, Salman had an impressive run rate of 65 when he scored a century (112 off 172) in the first innings to give Kerala a handy 1-run lead against J&K in the quarterfinals. Salman scored an unbeaten 44 off 162 in the second innings of the match that ended in a draw and send Kerala through to the semifinals.