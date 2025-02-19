Vadodara: Riding on the superb 69 by captain Meg Lanning and an unbeaten 41 by Annabel Sutherland, Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by seven wickets in the WPL 2025 match at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Deepti Sharma-led Warriorz failed to defend 166 as Delhi reached the target with one ball to spare.

Shafali Verma, who raced to 26 in 15 balls, failed to capitalise on her life and was caught while trying to hit out a length ball. But Lanning played like a captain. Despite losing Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck, Lanning stitched up a 49-run partnership with Sutherland.

After her dismissal, Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp guided Delhi to victory with an unbroken 48-run partnership.

Earlier, UP Warriorz rode on opener Kiran Navgire's quick-fire half-century to post 166 for seven.

Sent into bat, Navgire (51 off 27 balls) and Dinesh Vrinda (16 off 15) shared 66 runs in 5.5 overs to give a great start to UP Warriorz innings. Thereafter, the Warriorz lost five wickets for 52 runs.

Sheweta Sehrawat (37 off 33) and Grace Harris (12) added 36 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter spooned a straightforward catch to Shafali Verma at mid-off off the bowling of pacer Arundhati Reddy.

Towards the end, Chinelle Henry (33 not out off 15) played a brief little cameo to take UP Warriorz past 160.

Brief scores: UP Warriorz 166/7 in 20 overs (Kiran Navgire 51, Shweta Sherawat 37, Chinelle Henry 33 not out; Annabel Sutherland 2/26) lost to Delhi Capitals 167/3 in 19.5 overs (Meg Lanning 69, Annabel Sutherland 41 not out, Marizanne Kapp 29 not out, Shafali Verma 26).