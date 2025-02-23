Virat Kohli hit another personal milestone when he scored 15 runs against Pakistan in India's ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

Kochi has become only the third batter to cross 14,000 runs in ODI cricket after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Kochi was 15 runs short of the milestone when he came into the high-octane clash with the arch-rivals. He got there with a signature punch through the covers off Haris Rauf's bowling.

While Sachin and Sangakkara took 350 and 378 innings to score 14,000 ODI runs respectively, Kohli has done it in 287 innings, making him the fastest to the milestone. Sachin also scored his 14,000th ODI run against Pakistan.

In September 2023, Kohli became the fastest to 13,000 runs, yet again against Pakistan in Colombo during the Asia Cup. Kohli already has the most number of ODI centuries (50).

Kohli set another record in this match by surpassing former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin for the most catches by an Indian. Azhar had 156 catches from his 334 matches, and Kohli went past that mark by taking the catch to dismiss Khushdil Shah.

The 36-year-old Kohli silenced his critics with a solid 52 in India's big win over England in the final match of a three-match ODI series before the Champions Trophy. He began the event in Dubai with 22 against Bangladesh.