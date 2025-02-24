Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech, shared about the excitement of introducing their toddler son to the game of cricket. The duo was present at an International Masters League (IML) T20 match in Mumbai, in which Yuvi played.

"It's pretty ironic that I got our son who just turned three to a cricket game, and I'm explaining to him what cricket is, and what four is and what six is," Hazel said in an interaction with the organisers.

The former model was glad their son got to see Yuvi roll back the years and pull off a brilliant catch. "Trying to explain cricket when I had so little knowledge until a few years ago is ironic. But it is nice to see Yuvi with a spring in his step. He took a really good catch, probably because he knows his son is in the stadium watching, which is very cool."

Yuvi turned up for India Masters led by Sachin Tendulkar against Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka Masters. The 43-year-old took an acrobatic catch in the deep to remove Lahiru Thirimane.

Yuvi also scored an unbeaten 31 to help Sachin's side post a 4-run win in a high-scoring match. Stuart Binny top scored with 68 off 31 as India Masters posted 222/4 and restricted the Sri Lankan side to 218/9.