Vidarbha's trusted pair of Danish Malewar and Karun Nair have managed to steady their second innings after Kerala struck twice early on day four of the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur.

The duo that constructed a 215-run partnership in the first innings has added 66 for the third wicket after Kerala left Vidarbha reeling at 7/2 in 2.2 overs. After 29 overs, the two-time winners were 73/2 with Malewar on 24 and Bengaluru-Malayali Karun on 39.

Akshay Chandran dropped a sitter in the slip after 19-year-old Eden Apple Tom bowled a peach of a delivery that forced Karun to play and edge while batting on 31.

The early impression was that Kerala had made a terrific recovery from conceding a 37-run lead the previous afternoon. Within 30 minutes on the penultimate day, Kerala dismissed openers Dhruv Shorey and Parth Rekhade. Malewar, centurion from Vidarbha's first innings, survived after successfully reviewing a leg before off pacer M D Nidheesh that was found to be missing the leg stump.

Sachin Baby brought in his trusted off-spinner Jalaj Saxena to open the bowling with Nidheesh, and he struck in the first ball. The Kerala skipper had delayed spin until the 23rd over in the first innings, but it made perfect sense to operate a slow bowler from one end, considering the turn Vidarbha left-arm spinners generated in the previous session.

Rekhade might have expected a similar turn from Saxena, bowling around the wicket. But that one, pitched at length, went straight through the left-hander's bat and pad, crashing onto the stumps.

The next over, Shorey was guilty of driving at a full delivery from Nidheesh that swung away, taking a sharp edge to wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen, who dived at full stretch to take the catch.

Kerala's first innings had folded for 342 in response to Vidarbha's 379. Kerala's inexperience at the level, having never played a Ranji final before, was evident in how they slumped from 324/7 to being dismissed 18 runs later. Captain Sachin Baby had thrown away his wicket on 98, playing an uncharacteristic slog.

Kerala must win to take their maiden title, while Vidarbha know they have the guarantee of a first-innings lead as they aim for a third title.