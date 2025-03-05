KCA to sign 30-year agreement with CMS College, Kottayam to develop cricket field
The agreement will be signed in Kottayam on March 6, 2025.
The agreement will be signed in Kottayam on March 6, 2025.
The agreement will be signed in Kottayam on March 6, 2025.
The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has said it will sign a 30-year agreement with the CMS College in Kottayam to develop the institution's cricket facilities.
The agreement will be signed at the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese Office in Kottayam on March 6, 2025. In addition to developing the college's cricket field, the agreement includes developing a turf pitch, pavilions, practice facitlities and training support, the KCA said.
CMS College, founded in 1817, is one of the oldest higher education institutions in the country.
Last November, the KCA signed a lease agreement with Sri Chathankulangara Devi Temple Trust in Palakkad to build a sports hub on 21 acres.
During a recent felicitation for the Kerala men's team that finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy, KCA President Jayesh George said the association has facilities in all 14 districts in the state.
Some of the higher-education institutions in Kerala, where KCA has set up cricket grounds are St Xavier's College, Thumba; SD College, Alappuzha; Mannanam College, Kottayam; St Paul's College, Kalamassery; Rajagiri College, Kochi and Sacred Heart College, Kochi.