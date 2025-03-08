Dubai: When India takes on New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Indian fans do not anticipate an easy victory over the Kiwis. New Zealand's recent performance in the ICC championships and their record over India will worry the fans.

India and New Zealand have been the two consistent teams in ICC men's events since the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Of the 13 tournaments held since then, India has reached the knockouts 11 times, winning just two titles: the 2024 T-20 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. They have lost five finals, including the ICC Test Championship to New Zealand in 2021. Meanwhile, New Zealand reached the knockouts 8 times, including four final appearances, but they only managed to win the Test Championship.

The last time the two teams met in a Champions Trophy final was in 2000, when the tournament was called the ICC Knockout Tournament, where New Zealand lifted the trophy, defeating India by four wickets.

India does not favor anything less than a victory when they face New Zealand on Sunday. India has played all their matches at the same venue, the Dubai International Stadium, where the final is also being held. The team refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing security reasons, forcing the ICC to conduct all their matches at a neutral venue in Dubai.

Controversy has already been ignited with South Africa's David Miller blaming the ICC for scheduling the event in a way that favors one team. He said that it is not fair to other teams, making them travel long hours to play India. Criticism has also emerged from various corners that India is getting an undue advantage by playing at a single venue. Captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir were quick to dismiss any such claims, saying that there is no undue advantage as they are playing on different pitches in each match. However, pacer Mohammed Shami gave a contrasting opinion, claiming that playing in the same conditions turns the tide in favor of India.

New Zealand players during their ICC Champions Trophy group stage match against India. Photo: X/@ICC

The pitch in Dubai heavily favors spinners. Varun Chakravarthy took five wickets against New Zealand in their group-stage match, while Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel are also bowling consistently, giving India hope. New Zealand, on the other hand, has four spin options, including skipper Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell.

In the pace department, New Zealand's key bowler, Matt Henry, picked up a small injury during the semifinal against South Africa. Initial reports suggest that he will play against India, a huge relief for New Zealand. Henry dismissed five Indian batsmen during their last meeting and is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets. Meanwhile, India's hopes almost entirely rely on Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. Shami is chasing Henry to become the leading wicket-taker, with eight wickets to his account.

Kane Williamson is the man India has to watch out for if they decide to play with four spinners. Williamson single-handedly took on Indian spinners in their last match and made an impressive 81 runs. Rachin Ravindra also poses a threat to Indian bowlers, having scored his second century in the tournament in the semifinal to take New Zealand to a whopping 362 runs against South Africa.

But it remains to be seen if the Dubai pitch offers the same support that they got in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Indian batsmen, already familiar with the conditions, will have little to worry about. Rohit Sharma's form is what concerns the team the most. His early dismissals trying to get the ball over the boundary have already drawn criticism from various quarters. Sunil Gavaskar said that Rohit needs to bat longer, till 25 overs, for India to score a big total. His early dismissals are affecting the team's performance and putting pressure on others, Gavaskar said.

Shubman Gill is providing India with a solid start, which is carried on by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. The middle order is also performing consistently, leaving little room for Gambhir to worry about.

Whoever wins the toss may choose to field first, considering the favorable conditions offered to spin bowling. But if captain Rohit loses the toss again, it will be his record 12th loss in a row, while India has not won the toss in their previous 15 matches.