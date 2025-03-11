Legendary South African fielder is definitely not jealous of the sensational New Zealander Glenn Phillips, who has made it a habit to take spectacular catches. Phillips took three stunners during the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, including one in the final against India in Dubai.

"Sorry Jonty Rhodes, we believe in Philips best fielder of this generation," a cricket fan reminded the legend about the new kid on the block with a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

But being the great sport that he is, Rhodes not only acknowledged the post, he even nodded his approval of Phillips' growing stature. "Don't be sorry, I agree," Rhodes posted in response.

Glenn Phillips poses after taking a stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy final between New Zealand and India in Dubai. Photo: X/@blackcaps

Rhodes redefined the art of fielding with his athleticism and anticipation. His acrobatic efforts, often at backward point resulted in some of the iconic moments on a cricket field, mainly in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

South African-born Phillips has kept Rhodes' legacy intact with his acrobatic efforts in the field. He produced a stunner at backward point in New Zealand's Champions Trophy opener against hosts Pakistan in Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan's backfoot punch off Will O'Rourke was headed toward the boundary, but Phillips dived to his left to hold on to a one-hander.

He produced another spectacular catch in the league match against India to dismiss Virat Kohli. India's star batter smashed a Matt Henry delivery again toward the backward point. This time, Phillips dived low toward his right to grab another one-hander. Kohli stood in disbelief, and the shock on his wife Anushka Sharma's face in the stands went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the best of Phillips' Champions Trophy catches came in the title match. This time, Phillips was positioned at short extra cover, and Shubman Gill sent one flying in that direction. Maybe the Indian opener thought he got that one beyond the reach of Phillips. He should have known that some Kiwis can fly.