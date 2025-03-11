Bengaluru: Sajana Sajeevan's late efforts were not enough to save the Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Tuesday. RCB defeated Mumbai by 11 runs in their last group stage match, ending their campaign on a high note.

With the win, RCB climbs to the fourth spot in the points table, just above UP Warriorz. Only the top three teams will qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai, who already qualified, maintained their second spot. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are the other teams that qualified.

RCB batters, who were criticised for their inconsistent performance in the earlier matches, put out a valiant effort in the last game. Captain Smriti Mandhana led from the front with a brilliant knock of 53 runs, helped by tournament's orange cap holder Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. Sneh Rana and Kim Garth led the RCB bowling unit, keeping Mumbai from winning.

Mumbai fell short of the required target after scoring 188 runs against the 199 runs set by RCB.

Nat Sciver-Brunt led the Mumbai chase, scoring 69 runs. Malayali player Sajana Sajeevan's late fireworks were not enough to help Mumbai cross the line. Sajana scored 23 runs off just 12 deliveries, an innings decorated with two sixes and a boundary. She got dismissed in the second last ball of the innings when a mistimed effort ended her in the arms of Sabbhineni Meghana.

Delhi lost their first wicket in the 4th over with 27 runs on board. Opener Hayley Matthews was dismissed by Sneh Rana, with Heather Graham claiming the catch. Amelia Kerr followed her opening partner shortly, giving a simple catch to Mandhana.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Brunt tried to steady the ship, but Kim Garth struck in the 10th over to break the 40 runs partnership, claiming the skipper's wicket for 20 runs. Amanjot Kaur and Brunt added a vital 51 runs to the board before Mumbai's top scorer was dismissed by Perry, which was a turning point in the match. Kaur didn't last long when Graham took her stumps with Mumbai score at 140.

Sajana tried to settle things with some big shots in the end, but it was very late. Rana took three wickets, meanwhile Perry and Garth shared two each.

Called in to bat first, RCB got the perfect start to their innings with Meghana and Mandhana scoring 41 runs for the opening wicket. Meghana was dismissed for 26 runs by Matthews.

Perry and Mandhana added 59 runs to the second wicket before Kerr claimed Mnadhana's wicket. Richa and Perry added 53 runs to the RCB scoreboard, but Matthews again struck to dismiss Richa for 36.

Wareham and Perry wrapped up the innings by adding 46 runs in just 16 deliveries, taking the game away from the Indians. Perry scored an unbeaten 49 runs, while Wareham quick fired 31 of just 10 balls.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 199/3 (Smriti Mandhana 53, Ellyse Perry 49 not out, Richa Ghosh 36; Hayley Matthews 2/37, Amelia Kerr 1/47) beat Mumbai Indians 188/9 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 69, Sajana Sajeevan 23; Sneh Rana 3/26, Ellyse Perry 2/53, Kim Garth 2/33)