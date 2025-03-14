Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar unleashed his playful side on the occasion of Holi. His former national teammate Yuvraj Singh was at the receiving end of a colourful assault from the Master Blaster.

"Water gun is loaded; we're going to Yuvraj Singh saab's room. He hit many sixes last night and is sleeping now," Tendulkar said as he led a party to Yuvi's room before launching a barrage using water guns and colours to celebrate the festival.

Tendulkar shared a video of their Holi activity on his social media pages, and the latest post, like any from the batting great, went viral instantly, with over 3.5 million views in an hour.

Tendulkar is the captain of India Masters in the ongoing International Master League T20. India Masters reached the event's final with a 94-run win over Australia Masters.

Tendulkar, who opened the innings with Ambati Rayudu, made a 30-ball 42, but the fireworks came from Yuvi, who smashed seven sixes in a 30-ball 59 as the Indian side posted 220/7. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 126, with Shahbaz Nadeem bagging four wickets.