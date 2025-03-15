Captain Harmanpreet Kaur powered Mumbai Indians to the title of Women's Premier League with a thrilling 8-run win over Delhi Capitals in the final at the Brabourne Stadium.

It was Mumbai's second title after being crowned champions in the inaugural edition in 2023. Delhi have been third time unlucky as they were on the losing side in 2023 and again, last year, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kaur scored a brilliant 66 off 44 to take Mumbai to 149/7. Delhi struggled in their chase, losing wickets at regular intervals -- 1/15, 2/17, 3/37, 4/44, 5/66. Jemimah Rodrigues attempted a rescue with a valiant 21-ball 30 before being dismissed by Amelia Kerr.

Experienced South African Marizanne Kapp gave Delhi hope with a power-packed 40 off 26. But Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored 30 in the MI innings, got the big wicket to end Delhi's resistance.

Niki Prasad (25 not out) hit a six and a boundary, threatening to upset Mumbai in the final over when 14 was required, but fell short, facing the experience of English star Sciver-Brunt. Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Mumbai's triumph made Wayanad all-rounder S Sajana a WPL champion. But it was heartbreaking for fellow Malayali and another Wayanad native, Minnu Mani, who has lost three WPL finals in a row. Thiruvananthapuram leg-spinner Asha Sobhana won the WPL title with RCB last season.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 149/7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 66, Nat Sciver-Brunt 30, Marizanne Kapp 2/11, Jess Jonassen 2/26, Shree Charani 2/43) bt Delhi Capitals 141/9 in 20 overs (Kapp 40, Jemimah Rodrigues 30, Niki Prasad 25 not out, Sciver-Brunt 3/30, Amelia Kerr 2/25)