For the second season, a Malayali was crowned Women's Premier League (WPL) champion when Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15.

Thiruvananthapuram leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was the champion with RCB last season. Now, it is all-rounder Sajana S from Wayanad, who has lifted the WPL title.

Just as there was delight at one end, there was disappointment too because another Malayali, Minnu Mani, was part of the losing Delhi side. Minnu's and Delhi's bad luck runs throughout the WPL. They were the runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2023, again losing to MI, and RCB last season.

Minnu Mani. Photo: Delhi Capitals

While tonight was Sajana's first WPL final, it was third time in the title match for her fellow Wayanad native Minnu, the first Malayali woman to play for the senior Indian team. Minnu did not bowl in the 2023 final, but she dismissed RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana in last season's title match.

Both Minnu and Sajana had modest outings at the Brabourne. Sajana was dismissed for 0, while Minnu's only over went for 10 runs; the 25-year-old hit a boundary off Hayley Matthews late in the chase but fell for four off 2.

Winner from Wayanad

Sajana was bouncing around after MI sealed the title. When asked about what message she had for young cricketers back home in Kerala, Sajana said: "There will many people to pull you down, but always believe in yourself. Always work hard."

The 30-year-old said she was disappointed to not win the title with MI last season. "But we planned this win, this title goes to every member of the squad and backroom staff, who worked hard all season," Sajana said.