Class is indeed permanent with Sachin Tendulkar. If anyone had doubts, they got their answer in the final of the International Masters League T20 in Raipur on Sunday evening.

Sachin led India Masters to a 6-wicket win against Brian Lara-led West Indies Masters. It was a special shot in the match that triggered nostalgia in fans of the Little Master. A cut shot that sent the ball flying for a six, resembling the famous one he played against the fast and furious Shoaib Akhtar in his heydays.

Ambati Rayudu was the star of the night, top-scoring 74 as India Masters chased down West Indies Masters' 148/7. But 51-year-old Sachin rolled back the years to play a sublime cut shot off Jerome Taylor that gave goosebumps to the fans.

After playing Taylor behind backward point for a boundary, Sachin arched his back to lift a short and wide delivery from the pacer over third man. It was vintage Sachin.

In his prime, Sachin could play shots anywhere around the ground. But his six against Akhtar in India's 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan is an evergreen memory.

The Rawalpindi Express, who remains one of the fastest bowlers ever, delivered a short delivery at 151 km/hr. But Sachin gracefully lifted it over third man for a six. Years later, Akhtar famously said that Sachin made him a better bowler.