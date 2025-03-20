Great things are expected of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, especially since they went for a major reshuffle in the auction and bought some exciting talents, capped by Shreyas Iyer.

Having played for the franchise in its early days in the mega league, former India pacer S Sreesanth is confident the Kings will be serious contenders for the title this season.

The Keralite has even made a bold prediction that the Preity Zinta-owned franchise could win the title this time. "I think this year, this season, might be that season where Preity and the boys will win the trophy," Sreesanth told Onmanorama on Thursday. He was interacting as a member of the JioStar's expert panel for IPL 2025.

S Sreesanth's best bowling figures of 3/29 in the IPL came for Kings XI Punjab in 2008. File photo: PTI

Sreesanth even stretched it to the point that Bollywood actor Preity, one of the most popular co-owners in the IPL, deserves to be a champion, like the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the 2011 World Cup. "Like the way we say Sachin paaji should get the 2011 World Cup, I have a strong feeling Preity Zinta deserves the trophy. I think Preity di will get that trophy," Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth believes Punjab have the right ingredients to end their long wait for the maiden title. Punjab's best finish in the IPL was being runners-up in 2014, but since then, the Mohali-based franchise has failed to make the playoffs.

But with the arrival of Australia's World Cup winner Ricky Ponting as head coach and IPL-winning captain Iyer, Sreesanth thinks Punjab have a big chance of landing the coveted trophy. "Shreyas Iyer just won it last year for KKR, so new captain, but then very old franchise with a lot of experience...I'm sure that Kings XI Punjab this year will be one team to look out for. They are hungry for that IPL Trophy."