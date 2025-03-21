Two Kerala cities will host fan parks for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Kochi and Palakkad are among the 50 Indian cities where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged big screens for fans to watch IPL matches live.

The parking ground on the east side of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium will host the Fan Park in Kochi, while the venue in Palakkad is the Fort Maidan.

The Fan Park in Kochi will be active from 6.30 pm on March 22 and become live from 2.30 pm on March 23.

Kochi is among the five Indian cities that will host Fan Parks on the opening two days of the IPL 2025 season. Rohtak, Bikaner, Gangtok, and Coimbatore are the other Indian cities that will host Fan Parks on March 22 and 23.

Palakkad is among the next set of five Indian cities that will host Fan Parks on March 29 and 30. The Fan Parks will have food courts, music events and gaming activities for children, the Kerala Cricket Association said.

IPL 2025 will open with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata on March 22. There are two matches on March 23, starting with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (3.30 pm start) and Chennai Super Kings hosting Mumbai Indians (7.30 pm start).