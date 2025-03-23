Chennai: When Vignesh Puthur was included in Mumbai Indians' impact substitute list, no one could have predicted that the 23-year-old from Kerala would make an impact in his debut match against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Chennai appeared to be in control of the chase when the youngster from Malappuram was substituted in for Rohit Sharma.

His impact was immediate. Vignesh struck by removing Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and then followed up with the wickets of Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda in quick succession. With three crucial wickets for just 32 runs, he made a remarkable debut in the IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-arm wrist spinner from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram came under the radar of Mumbai Indians scouts following his outstanding performance for Alappuzha Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). The Mumbai franchise invited him for trials, where he performed in front of legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, IPL superstar Kieron Pollard, and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Vignesh still cherishes the memory of Hardik Pandya personally congratulating him with a 'Well done' after one of the trials.

Following that, his name was included in the IPL auction list. Mumbai showed interest in the youngster and picked him for the team at the auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being selected by Mumbai Indians was a dream come true for the son of an auto driver from a remote village in Kerala. Vignesh is the only son of Sunil Kumar and KP Bindu, residing near a private bus stand in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram. He is an MA Literature student at PTM Government College, Perinthalmanna.

Vignesh's journey to the heights of cricket was not an overnight success. He began his initial coaching under cricket coach Vijayan in Perinthalmanna. From there, he steadily climbed the ladder, playing for Kerala in the Under-14, Under-19, and Under-23 categories. A turning point in his career came when he had the opportunity to play for Allapuzha Ripples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Vignesh never featured for the Kerala Ranji team or other senior teams, his IPL debut has garnered attention, and great heights are now in store for the spin wizard from Kerala.