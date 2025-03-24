Yuvraj Singh wished a speedy recovery for former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who on Monday underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, 36-year-old Iqbal felt fain in the chest during the first innings of the match between his side Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, and a medical bulletin later said "swift coordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly".

"Sending my prayers and wishes to Tamim Iqbal and his family. You’ve faced tough opponents before and come out stronger, this will be no different. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong, champion," posted former India cricketer Yuvraj on X.

Iqbal is one of Bangladesh's famous players, having scored over 14,000 international runs across formats. He retired from international cricket for the second time this January.

Though Iqbal had announced retirement in July 2023, the decision was reserved following an intervention from then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.