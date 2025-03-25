Shreyas Iyer justified his big-money move to Punjab Kings with an unbeaten 97 from 42 deliveries to the franchise he captains post a massive 243/5 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 opener in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Priyansh Arya had laid the foundation with a 23-ball 47, but Iyer made the bigger impact. Shashank Singh, one of the two Indian stars retained by the franchise, clubbed an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls.

Shashank's urgency to bulk up the total denied his skipper a deserving century, as Iyer had to stay at the non-striker's end the whole of the 20th over while his teammate smashed Siraj for four boundaries.

Gujarat's best spell came when Sai Kishore turned up with his left-arm spin. On a track that even showed no mercy to the experienced Rashid Khan (1/48), Kishore made merry, picking three wickets, including Glenn Maxwell (0) and Marcus Stoinis (20).

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 243/5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 97 not out, Priyansh Arya 47, Shashank Singh 44 not out, Sai Kishore 3/30)