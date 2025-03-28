Chennai: MS Dhoni stunned the world once again with his quick reflexes behind the stumps to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Phil Salt in the IPL 2025 season. The 43-year-old produced another stunner again, having previously dismissed Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav in a similar manner during their first game.

Phil Salt did nothing wrong while facing the delivery from Noor Ahmed. He missed the last ball of fourth over and in a split second, Dhoni whipped off the bails. Salt was stunned, so were the umpires and fans.

To the naked eye, Salt's toe appeared to be on the line. But Dhoni was certain. The match officials decided to seek assistance from third umpire. Replays revealed that his toe was in the air when Dhoni produced the miracle. All it took was less than 0.1 seconds for the former Indian Captain.

A screengrab of Dhoni's stumping.

Dhoni's stumping against Salt was even faster than the one in the previous match, where he dismissed Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar was guiding Mumbai to a comfortable position when Dhoni intervened in the 10th over. Once again, it was Noor Ahmed who bowled a googly, prompting Suryakumar to step out of the crease. In the nick of time, Dhoni sent him back.

Cricket fans were left bewildered by Dhoni's performance, even at his age. Netizens are having a field day praising the former CSK captain, who led the team to five titles. One of the interesting comments on the social media platform X read "43-year-old MS Dhoni still doing stumping faster than most people unlock their phones!".