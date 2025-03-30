Visakhapatnam: Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul reduced the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a humble total of 163 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match here on Sunday.

The famed SRH batting lineup were having a hard time in the pitch facing the disciplined Delhi bowling attack. Apart from Aniket Verma, none of the SRH batters were able to put up a fight against DC.

Apart from Starc, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets, offering him much-needed assistance. Hyderabad lost opener Abhishek Sharma in the first over. A direct throw from Vipraj Nigam hits the stumps, and Abhishek was not even close to the crease.

Travis Head contributed 22 runs but his wicket was claimed by his Australian teammate Starc. Later, Verma and Heinrich Klaasen added valuable 77 runs to the board, setting up the base for SRH.

Mohit Sharma dismissed Klaasen for 32 runs. Verma continued his fight but was dismissed for 74 runs in the 15th over by Kuldeep Yadav.

After the duo was dismissed, Delhi bowlers ensured that no other batters could keep up a fight and wrapped their innings for just 163 runs.