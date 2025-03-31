Kerala star Minnu Mani bagged a fifer in the Senior Women's Multi-day Challenger Trophy first-class match in Dehradun on Monday. The off-spinner representing Team A bagged 5/91 on day one against Team C captained by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Tanusree Sarkar scored an unbeaten 153 to guide Team C to 313 in 98 overs. Jemimah made 71, and Shafarli Verma added 40, both of whom were dismissed by Minnu, who is the first Keralite to play for the Indian women's team.

The Senior Women's Challenger Trophy is played in a round-robin format featuring the best players from the country. The event concludes with a final. The ongoing event is a three-dayer.