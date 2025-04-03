Eden Gardens gave hope for Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers early on before Kolkata Knight Riders' middle order exploded to post a solid 200/6 in the IPL on April 3. Venkatesh Iyer top scored with 60 off just 29 balls and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 50 from 32 for the hosts.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane (38) forged an 81-run stand for the third wicket with Raghuvanshi before Iyer and Rinku Singh (32) stitched up a powerful 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket that took KKR to a total that wouldn't be an easy chase, even for batting-heavy SRH.

Pat Cummins had won a good toss, and removed Quinton de Kock in the second over before Mohammed Shami dismissed Sunil Narine (7). But Rahane and Raghuvanshi let the conditions settle and eased KKR into the game.

KKR and SRH played the final last season, but they haven't had a great start to IPL 2025, losing twice in their first three outings.

Brief scores: KKR 200/6 (Venkatesh Iyer 60, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50, Rahane 38, Rinku 30 not out)