Chennai: KL Rahul's first fifty for Delhi Capitals have guided them to a total of 183/6 against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 match here on Sunday.

Rahul scored 77 runs before Chennai struck in the final over to dismiss him and prevent DC batters from attempting power hits. Matheesha Pathirana bowled an excellent final over, conceding just seven runs and helping secure two wickets, including a run-out.

Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets, moving to second place in the Purple Cap race with eight wickets, trailing his teammate Noor Ahmed, who leads the list with ten wickets. Noor also claimed the wicket of Delhi skipper Axar Patel.

Delhi started their innings with a shocker from Khaleel. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk attempted a big shot in the fifth ball of the first over, but ended in the arms of veteran Ravichandran Ashwin for a duck.

Rahul and Abishek Porel sailed Delhi's innings to safety with a 54-run partnership. Later, skipper Patel joined Rahul in the middle and added 21 runs to the board.

Rahul stayed on till the final over and ensured that his team reached a respectable total. Tristan Stubbs quick-fired an unbeaten 12-ball 24 runs to ensure that DC reached a fighting total.