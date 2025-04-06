India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told World Cup-winner Sanath Jayasuriya that he will try to bring international cricket to Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

Modi made a remark in this regard during a meeting with a group of former Sri Lankan cricket stars. Besides Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Chaminda Vaas and Kumar Dharmasena among others called on the Indian PM.

Modi hailed Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning side of 1996 as the early promoters of T20 style of cricket. During the meeting, the Lankan stars thanked the government of India for taking the initiative to send its cricket team when the island nation was going through a turbulent period due to internal conflicts.

In between, Jayasuriya tabled a special request. "We play all over Sri Lanka, escept Jaffna. As coach of Sri Lanka cricket, I would love it if India could help us to bring international ground in Jaffna. That will be a big help for people in Jaffna, north and eastern part," Jayasuriya told Modi.

"It makes me so happy to hear this from Jayasuriya himself," Modi said, before adding that his government follows a "neighbourhood first policy". "My team will take note of it," Modi said about Jayasuriya's request.

International cricket in Sri Lanka mainly happens in the capital Colombo, while Pallekele and Galle are other popular venues. Indian team played in Colombo an Pallekele during their tour of Lanka last year.