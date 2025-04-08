Priyansh Arya smashed the second-fastest IPL century but Punjab Kings had to battle till the end to snatch an 18-run win against Chennai Super Kings at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old from Delhi hit 103 off just 42 balls, reaching the milestone in 39 balls, as Punjab posted 219/6. Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010 is the fastest IPL ton by an Indian.

Arya's ton was only the second of the season after Ishan Kishan's century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match.

Chennai so nearly had a successful chase, or at least they were in hot pursuit with Devon Conway (69) and impact sub Shivam Dube (42) forging an 89-run stand for the third wicket.

But after Lockie Ferguson castled Dube and Conway, struggling to convert his good start, choosing to retire himself, the task of completing the chase once again fell upon the veteran, M S Dhoni. The 43-year-old hit three sixes as he went at a strike rate in excess of 200, but 27 off 12 wasn't enough in the end.

Earlier, after Punjab won the toss, Arya showcased some exceptional strokeplay, hitting nine sixes and seven boundaries.

But Punjab should be thankful to their lower middle order for continuing the brilliant start Arya gave. Shashank Singh's unbeaten 52 (36), supported by Marco Jansen's 34 not out (19 balls), was invaluable from Punjab's perspective after five of their batters were dismissed for single digits, including skipper Shreyas Iyer (9).

Ravi Ashwin and Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets each after Iyer won the toss and chose to bat. While Punjab have jumped to the fourth position with 6 points, Chennai remain ninth after their fourth consecutive defeat.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 219/6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52 not out, Marco Jansen 34 not out, Ashwin 2/48, Khaleel 2/45) bt CSK 201/5 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 69, Shivam Dube 42, Rachin Ravindra 36, Dhoni 27, Lockie Ferguson 2/40)