Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has suggested the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management to bring in forgotten IPL star Prithvi Shaw to rescue their shaky batting.

"Time to think out of the box, why not try some unsold players like Prithvi Shaw at this point? Would you try it? Even chaos is a strategy," Srikkanth posted on X.

Also Read Captain Dhoni blames batters after CSK’s heaviest home defeat in IPL

ADVERTISEMENT

CSK, now again led by M S Dhoni, are on their worst run in IPL after suffering a fifth straight defeat of the ongoing season. The latest, an eight-wicket loss at home to Kolkata Knight Riders, was CSK's heaviest ever in terms of balls remaining. KKR chased down CSK's total of 103/9 in just 10.1 overs.

Prithvi Shaw. File photo: IANS

CSK lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to a hairline fracture. Gaikwad's absence in the playing XI left a huge void. CSK are understood to be looking for a player who could replace Gaikwad for the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srikkanth had criticised CSK's toothless bowling in recent matches. He was also unhappy with their poor effort in the field, but after the KKR defeat, the World Cup-winner minced no words in targetting CSK's batting, which made just 31/2 in the powerplay overs. "One of CSK's worst defeats ever. Powerplay batting looked like a rehearsal for a Test match. Whole XI feels like it's running on nostalgia," Srikkanth posted.

Explosive opening batter Shaw had no takers in the auction ahead of the season. Fitness and disciplinary issues were understood to be the reason for IPL franchises, including Delhi Capitals, for whom he played seven seasons, snubbing him at the auction.