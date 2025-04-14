IPL 2025 has produced two Malayali 'impact subs' so far. On March 23, Mumbai Indians introduced unheralded Kerala left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur as an impact sub in the season's second match against Chennai Super Kings, and he bagged three wickets. On April 14, forgotten star Karun Nair made a famous return to IPL when he came on as an impact sub for Delhi Capitals.

Karun's fearless 89 off 40, comprising 12 boundaries and five sixes, had set Delhi on course for a solid win, chasing Mumbai Indians' 205/5. But his dismissal derailed the chase, ending in a 12-run defeat. Coincidentally, Vignesh, too, tasted defeat despite a spectacular debut.

Like Malappuram-native Vignesh, who became an overnight sensation even as his team lost, Bengaluru-Malayali Karun's return to the IPL after last playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2022 has Indian cricket fans celebrating. To such an extent that a post (tweet) Karun made three years ago has once again gone viral. On December 10, 2022, Karun posted: "Dear cricket, give me one more chance."

Karun was dropped from the Indian team after just one season. He made his ODI and Test debuts in 2016 but has not played for India since facing Australia at home in March 2017. Despite playing special knocks in the domestic circuit season after season, the right-hand batter never got a recall. Even the IPL turned him down for three seasons.

"Karun Nair is showing all of us why playing domestic cricket & current form is so important," posted ormer international Irfan Pathan while Karun was batting against Mumbai Indians. Karun's consistent performances in Indian domestic cricket this season had not gone unnoticed. He hit nine centuries, including one in the final of the Ranji Trophy for champions Vidarbha against Kerala.

"Karun Nair made batting look simple today. We cannot waste this form," posted popular commentator Harsha Bhogle. The point is clear: Karun has done enough to get a recall to the Indian team.