Mumbai Indians have an enviable set of bowlers, but Kerala’s Vignesh Puthur has been, arguably, their most impactful wicket-taker in IPL 2025. Based on the four matches he has played so far this season, it is clear MI don’t necessarily see the left-arm wrist spinner as one to churn out a full quota of overs, but to do a specific job.

Vignesh was allowed to complete his quota of four overs only in two matches, while he was given two overs against Kolkata Knight Riders and just one in MI’s most recent outing, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede on April 7. But almost on all occasions, he completed his task — break partnerships.

Against RCB, Vignesh was introduced in the 10th over when Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were going strong. Kohli smashed the youngster for a six to bring up his half-century, but Vignesh stayed calm and removed Padikkal in the last ball. The left-hand batter tried to go big, but the ball was slower than he expected, and it dipped on him late, resulting in a smart catch on the ropes by Will Jacks. That was the end of a 91-run partnership for the second wicket.

Vignesh broke a vital partnership in MI's last match against Lucknow Super Giants. He was introduced right after the powerplay (7th over) with openers Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (7) in the middle. After three dot balls, Markram slogged one for a six before taking a single. Vignesh faced the in-form Marsh, who was going at a strike rate of 200, but the Australian failed to read a wrong'un and gave a catch in the deep.

Vignesh had announced his arrival in MI's season opener against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, where he bagged three wickets. He broke a vital 67-run stand for the second wicket by dismissing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Vignesh recently set a record for the fastest Kerala bowler to five IPL wickets, and now he has six scalps from four matches. Vignesh has yet to play for Kerala's senior team.