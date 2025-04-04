It is safe to say that Kerala spinner Vignesh Puthur was not a one-game wonder in IPL 2025. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken five wickets, at least one in each of his three IPL matches for Mumbai Indians this season.

In doing so, Vignesh has achieved a unique feat among Kerala bowlers who have featured in the IPL. He is the fastest to five IPL wickets, faster than even S Sreesanth, who is the most accomplished Kerala bowler in the franchise event.

Sreesanth bagged 44 wickets with three franchises -- Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals. Basil Thampi took 22 with three teams -- Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. At least four other Kerala bowlers took five wickets or more in IPL; they were Raiphi Vincent Gomez, Prasanth Parameswaran, Sandeep Warrier and K M Asif. All of them were pacers, but ironically, it is spinner Vignesh who has been faster (to five wickets).

S Sreesanth's best bowling figures of 3/29 in the IPL came for Kings XI Punjab in 2008. File photo: PTI

Thampi got his fifth IPL wicket in his eighth match, while every other Kerala bowler, including Sreesanth, needed six matches to claim their fifth scalp. K M Asif had a solid start to his IPL career, with a 2/43 on his Chennai Super Kings debut in 2018. He bagged four wickets from his first three matches, but he had to wait another three more games for his fifth, and he achieved it with Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

Sandeep Warrier's 3/15 for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals last season is the best bowling figures among Keralites in the IPL.

Vignesh's wickets

Another interesting thing sets Vignesh apart from the other Kerala bowlers. While the others were already known names in Kerala cricket when they made their IPL bow, Vignesh has yet to play for Kerala's senior side.

Vignesh's IPL career had a spectacular start; three wickets (3/32) on debut against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Vignesh was dropped for a pacer in MI's second match against Gujarat Titans. But he bagged a wicket (1/21) when recalled for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede.

The 24-year-old dismissed Mitchell Marsh, caught off his own bowling, in the match against Lucknow Super Giants (1/31) to make it five wickets in three matches. Interestingly, all five dismissals were catches.

Hardik Pandya’s MI have shown faith in Vignesh by giving him regular opportunities. Considering how well he has taken them, it wouldn’t be surprising if Vignesh added more wickets to his kitty this season.