The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named a stand at the famous Wankhede Stadium after India's Test captain Rohit Sharma. The MCA also named stands after former India skipper Ajit Wadekar and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar.

Mumbai native Rohit joins Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Merchant to have stands named after them at the Wankhede. The Divecha Pavilion's Level Three will now be known as the Rohit Sharma Stand.

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and captained India to the T20 World Cup win last year and the ICC Champions Trophy title in March this year. Under Rohit's captaincy, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before losing to Australia.

Ajit Wadekar played 37 Tests and two ODIs between 1966 and 1974. He also led India to historic series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971. Wadekar passed away in August 2018 at 77.

"Today's decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.