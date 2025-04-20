After Punjab Kings' openers' blitzkrieg, Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrest control with quick wickets to peg back the Sheyas Iyer-led side. At the end of 12 overs, PBKS were 100 for the loss of four wickets.

Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabsimran Singh began briskly after they were asked to bat at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Earlier, RCB, who lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in Bengaluru on Friday, made one change as Romario Shepherd came in for Liam Livingstone.

"We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks decent, won't change much. Batting second will give more clarity about the game and the wicket. We're not looking at venues, just trying to play good cricket. Shepherd comes in for Livi," RCB captain Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer backed their winning combination and made no change for the home clash. "We also wanted to bowl. At the end of the day you always have to adapt according to the situation. Important to give ourselves some time, see how the ball is moving. It's the first afternoon game for us. Hopefully, we get a good total on the board. The support we got, especially in the last game in this stadium, was outstanding. Same team," said Iyer.