Captain Shubman Gill scored 90 (55) as Gujarat Titans defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in the IPL at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Needing 199 to win, the hosts could only make 159/8, with Rashid Khan bagging 2/25 and in-form pacer Prasidh Krishna claiming 2/25 for Gujarat. Captain Ajinkya Rahane's fighting 50 off 36 and impact sub Angkrish Raghuvanshi's unbeaten 27 went in vain.

GT remain firm at the top of the points table after their sixth win in eight matches. KKR are in the bottom-half of the table on just 6 points from eight matches, having lost five.

KKR got off to a poor start as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was trapped leg before by Mohammed Siraj for just 1 in the opening over. Khan ended Sunil Narine's 17-run cameo before Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer attempted a rescue with a 41-run partnership.

Sai Kishore's economical 1/19 from three overs made the chase more difficult for the hosts. In his attempt to up the run rate, Rahane lost his wicket to Washington Sundar and Iyer became a victim of Sai's spin.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Gill attacked the KKR bowlers and received great support from fellow-opener Sai Sudharsan, who made 53 off 36. Jos Buttler made an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls.

Brief scores: GT 198/3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Sai Sudharsan 52, Jos Buttler 41 not out) bt KKR 159/8 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 50, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 27 not out, Rashid Khan 2/25, Prasidh Krishna 2/25)