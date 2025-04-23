Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez expressed his pain over the Pahalgam terrorist attack with a two-word social media post. "Sad and heartbroken," Hafeez posted on X.

On Tuesday, terrorists belonging to a Pakistan-based outfit opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam, killing 26 and injuring several others. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Kaif, who condemned the terrorist attack, were subjected to online abuse and faced inappropriate responses.

"Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses. It’s heartbreaking to see and hear about what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there a couple of days ago — this pain feels too close," posted Pathan.

Kaif remembered visiting Kashmir during his playing days. "It pains my heart to read about the killing of tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for peace and normalcy. Those with plans to destabilise India will never succeed," Kaif posted.

Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan has also received derogatory comments under his post on Pahalgam. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir," posted Pathan, Trinamool Congress' MP.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May peace prevail," Yusuf Pathan added.