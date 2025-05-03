Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

RCB, currently placed third on the points table with 14 points from 10 matches, will look to strengthen their playoff berth and push for a top-two finish as they face CSK, who are already out of contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB head into the fixture in red-hot form, having clinched victories in their last three games. Virat Kohli has led from the front, scoring over 400 runs this season, including five half-centuries. The bowling unit, spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has impressed in the powerplay overs, while Krunal Pandya’s all-round performances have added further depth to the side.

CSK, in contrast, have endured a disappointing campaign, suffering eight defeats in ten matches. Despite their struggles, youngsters Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre have emerged as bright prospects. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni remains a pivotal figure in the squad, boasting an average of 81.5 and a strike rate of 181.11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pitch at Chinnaswamy has offered a fair contest between bat and ball this season. Spinners have enjoyed success during the middle overs, and dew is expected to influence the second innings—potentially giving an edge to the side chasing. Weather forecasts suggest a chance of light showers, which may cause brief interruptions.

In terms of head-to-head record, CSK hold the advantage with 21 wins from 34 encounters. However, RCB have claimed victory in the last two meetings, including a commanding 50-run win earlier this season. With RCB riding high on momentum and CSK eager to end their campaign on a positive note, the match promises a gripping contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match Squad:

CSK: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Lungisani Ngidi, Yash Dayal.