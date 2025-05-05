Kerala captain Sachin Baby finally got a game with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Monday. But to the great disappointment of the left-hand batter, the match was abandoned before Sunrisers' innings due to rain in Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals had posted a lowly 133/7 thanks to late heroics from Tristan Stubbs (41 not out) and Ashutosh Sharma (41). But rain interrupted the match's resumption, preventing Sachin from showing his quality with the bat.

As the match ended without a result, SRH, losing finalists from last season, have been knocked out. SRH remain on 7 points from 11 matches, joining Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the bottom-half of the points table.

SRH had repeatedly overlooked Sachin, an experienced first-class cricketer from Thodupuzha, even as their famed batters struggled for runs, leading to seven defeats.

Sachin had an eventful domestic season, in which he scored a century to power Kollam Sailors to the maiden Kerala Cricket League T20 title. He also led Team Kerala to the final of the prestigious Ranji Trophy for the first time, finishing runners-up to Vidarbha. Sachin scored 98 in the final in Nagpur.

Sachin was one of the four Kerala players picked from the IPL Mega Auction. The others were Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, Punjab Kings batter Vishnu Vinod, and Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur. Only Vignesh and Sanju had played this season before tonight, while Vishnu has yet to get a chance with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab.

Sachin had impressed in the warm-up matches with SRH, scoring a 23-ball 49 in one of the intra-squad games. Sachin was part of the Royals squad in 2013 and featured for the RCB in a few years, managing a top score of 33 in 2016.