India's retaliatory attack on Pakistan to the act of terrorism in Pahalgam, is likely to impact the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches involving at least three teams, namely Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

The temporary closure of airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamsala, is the reason. The scenic venue of Dharamsala is scheduled to host two home matches of Punjab Kings in the next four days. According to reports, the IPL has adopted a wait-and-watch policy for Punjab Kings' matches against Delhi Capitals (May 8) and Mumbai Indians (May 11).

There were doubts over how the Delhi Capitals team would reach Dharamsala. However, the franchise confirmed the squad's arrival on Tuesday, understandably before the airport closed.

That said, the team's return to Delhi, where they are scheduled to play the Gujarat Titans on May 11, is not yet clear. "One option (for Delhi Capitals) remains a bus journey, but then it is not just about teams but also the broadcast crew and equipment. It's an evolving situation," a BCCI source was quoted by news agencies.

That said, there is no confirmation on the travel plans of the Mumbai Indians for Sunday's match in Dharamsala, which is the Kings' second home base. "Everything is fluid at the moment. Discussions are on with franchises and they are also internally discussing about what are the options of travelling from Dharamsala to Delhi in case the airport remains shut," the BCCI source said.

The terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. India has accused Pakistan of harbouring and nurturing the terrorists who launched the attack on April 22. In response, India carried out precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.