Virat Kohli, who personified discipline, drive, and an indefatigable passion for the game, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. The 36-year-old confirmed the decision to end a sparkling career in test cricket via a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, has been one of the defining figures of modern Indian cricket. He leaves the format with over 9,000 runs, 30 centuries, and an unmatched legacy as both a batter and former captain.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote in his farewell message.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” he added. “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

Following Kohli's announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a thank you note to the former captain, "Thank you, Virat Kohli! An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER! The former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!"

Kohli, as a test match player, was not just about batting brilliance. He played with agility and aggression like a true athlete. If his sublime stroke-play left the bowlers with hands on their hips, his swagger unnerved them. Under Kohli's test captaincy, India batted, bowled and bullied the opponents. For a change, the louring Australian aggressors were tamed repeatedly in their own turf. He was demanding on and off the field; bringing in highly demanding fitness tests and regime. He was not a lone warrior, but a General who wanted his army to hunt in packs. Australia flaunted Steve Smith, Kiwis had Kane Williamson and India's answer was Kohli. There were times Kohli slumped, ending repeatedly in the slip cordon. It was as if the bowlers found the key to wreck their tormentor, moving the ball outside the off stump.



Kohli, however, took flak and failure like energy drinks. He never forsook touch and technique. He kept his vow for orthodox shots. Scoops, switch-hits and reverse sweeps seldom tempted him in long formats. His cover drives and straight-batted strokes on pitches where balls moved around devilishly were pure classics. Over the years, the sweary, chest-thumping brat tempered into a bearded batter who learnt to smile when he hit a century. The volcanic temperament had thawed.

Under his captaincy, India reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings and secured historic series wins in Australia and dominant home performances. In pitches which offered bounce and pace, Kohli's India retorted with authority. Putting up a fight was not enough for him, he was thirsty for win, always. He broke convention and demanded an extra bowler in a team always known for batting deep. He pushed himself hard, and his teammates even harder. Once, overseas tours were tales of torture for the Indian cricket team. Kohli, followed in the footsteps of Ganguly and Dhoni, and scripted ecstatic victories, rewriting old stories of submission into stuff of legends.

As Kohli steps away, India will now begin a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a youthful batting core. The transition begins with a high-stakes five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 in Leeds.